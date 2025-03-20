24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Former sheriff's deputy charged in Sonya Massey shooting files to move trial out of Sangamon County

Sean Grayson charged with murder; Massey fatally shot at Springfield home last July after she called 911

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 20, 2025 11:24PM
Sonya Massey's family speaks as county approves $10M settlement
While Attorney Ben Crump said the family are pleased with the $10 million award, they also want institutional change.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a new development Thursday in the Sonya Massey case.

A judge will hear arguments to move the murder trial of a former sheriff's deputy to a different county.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Sean Grayson is charged with murder in the shooting of Massey in Sangamon County.

She called police to her home last year for a possible intruder.

RELATED | Sonya Massey's family demands change as Sangamon County approves $10M settlement

Grayson's lawyers argue he will not be able to get a fair trial in that county.

A hearing on the issue is set for April 8.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW