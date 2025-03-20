Former sheriff's deputy charged in Sonya Massey shooting files to move trial out of Sangamon County

Sean Grayson charged with murder; Massey fatally shot at Springfield home last July after she called 911
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a new development Thursday in the Sonya Massey case.
A judge will hear arguments to move the murder trial of a former sheriff's deputy to a different county.
Sean Grayson is charged with murder in the shooting of Massey in Sangamon County.
She called police to her home last year for a possible intruder.
Grayson's lawyers argue he will not be able to get a fair trial in that county.
A hearing on the issue is set for April 8.