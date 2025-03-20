Sean Grayson charged with murder; Massey fatally shot at Springfield home last July after she called 911

Former sheriff's deputy charged in Sonya Massey shooting files to move trial out of Sangamon County

While Attorney Ben Crump said the family are pleased with the $10 million award, they also want institutional change.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a new development Thursday in the Sonya Massey case.

A judge will hear arguments to move the murder trial of a former sheriff's deputy to a different county.

Sean Grayson is charged with murder in the shooting of Massey in Sangamon County.

She called police to her home last year for a possible intruder.

Grayson's lawyers argue he will not be able to get a fair trial in that county.

A hearing on the issue is set for April 8.