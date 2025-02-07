Sangamon County reaches $10M settlement with family of Sonya Massey, memo shows

Massey fatally shot at Springfield home last July by former Deputy Sean Grayson after she called 911

Sangamon County has reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Sonya Massey, an Illinois woman fatally shot by former deputy Sean Grayson.

Sangamon County has reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Sonya Massey, an Illinois woman fatally shot by former deputy Sean Grayson.

Sangamon County has reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Sonya Massey, an Illinois woman fatally shot by former deputy Sean Grayson.

Sangamon County has reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Sonya Massey, an Illinois woman fatally shot by former deputy Sean Grayson.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- There was some closure Friday for the family of Sonya Massey.

Sangamon County has reached a settlement agreement with the family for $10 million for her tragic death, according to a memo to the county board.

Massey was shot and killed at her Springfield-area home last July by former Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson.

She called 911 because she feared someone was trying to break in her home.

The settlement is expected to get the final stamp of approval from the county board next week.

SEE ALSO | Sangamon County enters agreement to end DOJ investigation into Sonya Massey's killing

Grayson remains in jail, awaiting trial on murder charges.