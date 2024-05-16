Sophie Turner opens up about divorce from Joe Jonas in British Vogue interview

"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is breaking her silence about her divorce from Joe Jonas and how she's moving forward.

She spoke out in an interview with British Vogue. Turner opened up on the Run-Through with Vogue podcast about her very public split from Joe Jonas.

"I'm certainly very glad I shot 'Joan' right before and during all that rubbish went down," Turner said. "Because I think she gave me a lot of strength. I do."

In 2023, while turner was in the U.K. shooting the miniseries "Joan," Jonas filed for divorce.

"I think there were moments on set that she was in pieces, you know, if you can imagine she was away from her children," said Chioma Nnadi, head of editorial content at British Vogue. "I think it took a lot for her to hold it together."

The split fueled headline after headline.

'Those were the worst few days of my life," Turner said.

Cameras captured Turner's every move, and some were critical of the mom of two for going out.

"I try and not be a mother in the public eye as much as possible," Turner said. "You get like, the mum shaming... where it's or it's like, well, 'she's never seen with her children.' That's the whole point is so that they're not seen."

Turner said her friend Taylor Swift was a hero to her during that time.

"I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her, because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space," Turner said. "She really has a heart of gold."

The "Game of Thrones" actress met Jonas in 2016. The two married in a Vegas wedding in 2019. Then, just four years later, they went their separate ways.

Now living in the U.K., Turner said she's the happiest she's been. She's back dating and said Jonas and her are finding their way co-parenting.

"I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that i can ask for," Turner said. "I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them."