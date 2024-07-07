Man dies after South Austin shootout that injured 6 others: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting injured 6 on South Menard Avenue in South Austin early Friday morning, CPD said. The suspects are at large.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after a Friday morning shootout that injured six other people on the West Side, Chicago police said.

CPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 100-block of South Menard Avenue in South Austin, and found multiple victims.

They were injured when two people began shooting at each other, police said.

Police later said a 40-year-old man, who had been shot in the buttocks, took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip, and was taken to Loyola hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back, and was taken to Stroger hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back, and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

The alleged shooters fled the scene. No one is in custody.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shootout.

Just over an hour before the West Side shooting, eight people were wounded in a shootout in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

