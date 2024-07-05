8 injured in Little Italy shootout: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting injured 8 on West Hastings Street in Little Italy, CPD said. 2 people were shooting at each other in the incident, police said..

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people were shot or grazed in a shootout in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Chicago police responded just before 12:15 a.m. to the 1300-block of West Hastings Street for a report of a person shot, CPD said.

When police arrived, they found multiple victims.

CPD said there was a shootout between two people, who fled the scene.

All the injured victims who wanted treatment were taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 74-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and is in fair condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and is in fair condition.

An 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head, and is in good condition.

A 19-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the back, and is in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, and is in fair condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg, and is in fair condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the groin, and is in fair condition.

Another 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the knee, and is in good condition.

It's still unclear what was happening in the moments leading up to the gunfire.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

