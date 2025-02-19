Would-be robber shot after bystander intervenes in South Austin, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A would-be robber was shot after a bystander intervened on the West Side Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

CPD said the incident happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 5700-block of West Congress Parkway around 2:30 p.m.

A 68-year-old woman walking when an offender approached her, took out a gun and demanded her property, police said.

That's when, police said, a 38-year-old man tried to intervene and got into a fight with the offender.

At some point, the would-be robber suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. No one else was injured.

The suspect was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

