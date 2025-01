1 person dead after South Elgin crash, police say

One person is dead after a South Elgin crash happened near Stearns Road and McLean Boulevard on Tuesday night, police said.

One person is dead after a South Elgin crash happened near Stearns Road and McLean Boulevard on Tuesday night, police said.

One person is dead after a South Elgin crash happened near Stearns Road and McLean Boulevard on Tuesday night, police said.

One person is dead after a South Elgin crash happened near Stearns Road and McLean Boulevard on Tuesday night, police said.

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a crash in the west suburbs on Tuesday night, police said.

The crash happened in South Elgin at Stearns Road and McLean Boulevard.

A car apparently ran into a pole at the intersection.

Stearns Road was temporarily closed but reopened to traffic later Tuesday evening.

Further information was not immediately available.