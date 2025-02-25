Shots fired near South Elgin elementary school, police say no injuries reported

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 12:45PM
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Shots were fired near a west suburban elementary school on Monday evening.

South Elgin police first responded to calls of an armed group near Fox Meadow Elementary School at about 5:44 p.m.

As police were enroute, more calls came in reporting that shots had been fired, and the group had run away.

Shortly after, a homeowner called saying their house had been struck by a bullet. Police believe the incidents were connected but could not officially confirm.

The shooting happened outside of school hours, police said there were no reports of staff or students in the building at this time.

Police ask anyone with security footage that could help the investigation to call 847-741-2151.

No other information about the suspects was made available.

