Armed thieves carjack vehicle with woman, 1-year-old girl still inside in South Loop: CPD

Two people are in custody in connection with a carjacking that happened in the 400-block of West Harrison Street on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed thieves carjacked a vehicle, with a woman and a child still inside, in the South Loop on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the carjacking happened in the 400-block of West Harrison Street around 2:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl were in the backseat when two people got into the car and began driving, police said.

Police said as the car approached West Harrison and South Paulina streets on the Near West Side, the carjackers forced the victims out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The victims were not injured in the incident.

Officers later found the car in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 3500-block of South King Drive. Two people were taken into custody.

