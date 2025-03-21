Accused Tren De Aragua gang member Ricardo Gonzales arrested by US Marshals in Georgia, awaiting extradition to Chicago

Alleged Venezuelan gang member arrested in deadly triple shooting on South Side, officials say

Alleged Venezuelan gang member Ricardo Gonzales was arrested in Georgia after three women were shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood in January.

Alleged Venezuelan gang member Ricardo Gonzales was arrested in Georgia after three women were shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood in January.

Alleged Venezuelan gang member Ricardo Gonzales was arrested in Georgia after three women were shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood in January.

Alleged Venezuelan gang member Ricardo Gonzales was arrested in Georgia after three women were shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood in January.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly triple shooting on Chicago's South Side that happened in January.

U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive hundreds of miles away who they said is the member of a Venezuelan street gang.

The Department of Justice announced that the suspect, Ricardo Gonzales, was arrested Thursday in Cobb County, Georgia during a multi-agency operation.

Investigators said he's a high-ranking member of the Tren De Aragua Venezuelan gang.

He had an arrest warrant from the Chicago Police Department for kidnapping and was wanted on probable cause for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a shooting in Chicago on January 28.

Gonzales is accused of kidnapping three women and taking them to an alley near 78th and Oglesby in the South Shore neighborhood, where they were shot in the head.

Two of the women died at the scene. The surviving victim escaped after being shot in the face and chest, and Ring camera video showed her going door to door for help.

SEE MORE | Surveillance video shows lone survivor of triple South Shore shooting pleading for neighbors' help

Someone from the neighborhood called police.

Gonzales was booked into a jail in Cobb County, where he awaits extradition to Chicago.

No further information was immediately available.

RELATED | 1st victim of South Shore triple shooting identified by officials