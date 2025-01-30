1st victim of South Shore triple shooting identified by officials

Surveillance video shows lone survivor of the triple shooting pleading for neighbors' help.

A South Shore, Chicago shooting left two women dead and another injured near 78th and Oglesby on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A South Shore, Chicago shooting left two women dead and another injured near 78th and Oglesby on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A South Shore, Chicago shooting left two women dead and another injured near 78th and Oglesby on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A South Shore, Chicago shooting left two women dead and another injured near 78th and Oglesby on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials have identified one of the three women shot in an alley on the city's South Side earlier this week.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday in an alley near 78th and Oglesby in the South Shore neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the frantic moments as the lone survivor, horribly injured and speaking Spanish, went door-to-door looking for help.

Chicago police said the woman, struck in the face and chest, was the only one to survive the shooting.

Less than a block away, two other women had been shot in the head and died.

The medical examiner identified one of the victims as Oriana Rodriguez, 37.

The only survivor of the shooting was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other two victims are between 20 and 30 years old, according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody, and a motive is still unclear, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood