3 shot, 2 fatally, at South Shore home: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 20, 2025 11:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot, two fatally, at a South Side home early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots fired in the South Shore area, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 7200-block of South Paxton Avenue, where they found three gunshot victims just before 2:45 a.m.

Two men, 31 and 37, were shot multiple times, police said. The two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

A third man, 24, suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

