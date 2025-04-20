16-year-old boy found shot to death in Englewood, Chicago police say

An Englewood shooting in Chicago left a teen boy dead in the 7200-block of South Green Street on Sunday morning, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was found shot to death on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were on patrol in the Englewood neighborhood when a witness waived them down, saying they found an unresponsive person on the ground.

Police found a 16-year-old boy, who had been shot several times, in the 7200-block of South Green Street around 1:40 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

