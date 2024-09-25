Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closures overnight could impact morning commute

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive close entirely at 9 p.m. for the resurfacing project, and depending on how much progress is made overnight, it could impact your morning commute.

Lanes are closed between Irving Park and LaSalle, including all entrance and exit ramps.

They are set to reopen Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., but additional lane closures are still expected because of damage to the road. Crews have found the base of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is in worse condition than originally thought.

Additional closures Wednesday depend on the progress of the work overnight. Inner Lake Shore Drive remains open to detour traffic via Sheridan Road, Cannon Drive and Stockton Drive.

