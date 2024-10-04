Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closures planned for resurfacing on North Side

There are more Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for this week on the North Side for ongoing resurfacing road work.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New road work will shut down lanes on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive next week.

The work starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday. All southbound lanes will be closed between Irving Park and LaSalle and are set to re-open the following morning.

Then during the work week, there will be nightly partial closures in different sections of the southbound DLSD.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has released the following schedule

Sunday, October 6th: Beginning at 5:00 p.m. all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. All southbound vehicles will exit at Irving Park Rd. and detour to LaSalle Dr. via Inner DLSD, Sheridan Rd, and Cannon Dr. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Monday, October 7th: Beginning at 7:00 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. and all ramps will remain open. Also beginning at 7:00 p.m., northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9:00 p.m. all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open to detour traffic to LaSalle Dr via Sheridan Rd and Cannon Dr. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Tuesday, October 8th: Beginning at 7:00 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. and all ramps will remain open. Also beginning at 7:00 p.m., northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9:00 p.m. all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open to detour traffic to LaSalle Dr via Sheridan Rd and Cannon Dr. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Wednesday, October 9th: Beginning at 7:00 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. and all ramps will remain open. Also beginning at 7:00 p.m., northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9:00 p.m. all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open to detour traffic to LaSalle Dr via Sheridan Rd and Cannon Dr. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Thursday, October 10th: Beginning at 7:00 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. and all ramps will remain open. Also beginning at 7:00 p.m., northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9:00 p.m. all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr. Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open to detour traffic to LaSalle Dr via Sheridan Rd and Cannon Dr. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Friday, October 11th: The work starting Thursday night requiring full traffic closure will be reopened to traffic by 6:00 a.m.