South Side, Chicago seniors celebrate Older Americans Day, as some fight for resources

The Southeast Atlas Regional Senior Center celebrated Seniors Day of Action, or Older Americans Day, Wednesday, as some fight for resources.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is Seniors Day of Action.

Organizations across Chicago are showing how they're putting senior health and wellness first.

It was a full-on party for the seniors at Atlas Senior Center. But it was also a strong push to elected officials to make sure they make these centers a priority.

"Everybody is like family. It's friendly. We just get along right, and we have big parties, birthday parties," senior center member Evelyn Brown said.

It's a second home for Brown, even during the hard times.

"I had a mild stroke, a heart attack," Brown said.

While she is still on the mend, she's found support at the Southeast Atlas Regional Senior Center on 79th Street and Constance Avenue, as have so many others, as they celebrate Older Americans Day.

"It's the stories in this room, though, that we find wisdom and strength. Because you are not just history, you are posterity," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

It comes at a time when many at the center are fighting for their quality of life and access to resources.

"Our nation has enough money to secure Social Security. Our nation has enough money for Medicaid; our nation has enough money for Medicare for all," Jonathan Jackson said.

"There are about 500,000 older adults in the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, our older adults are struggling more and more with finances, with poverty," said Margaret LaRaviere, deputy commissioner of senior services for the Department of Family and Support Services.

"We learned from COVID is that social isolation is critical, and so it's important that people get out of the house, that they get into these senior centers," LaRaviere said.

According to DFSS, nearly 40% of funding for the 21 senior centers across Chicago comes from the federal government. It's something that is currently under threat of being taken away.

"We wanted to get the word out that we need people to call and let their legislators know that this federal funding is needed," LaRaviere said.

The funding has helped to provide free activities and programs to keep seniors fit and healthy.

"It could be line-dancing, drawing, art, sewing, quilting, stepping. We have fitness instructors that lead group classes. We have a fitness gym, food table, bid whiz bridge. If you name it, we have it," said Alicia Henry, southeast regional director of senior services.

It's a type of camaraderie volunteers like Brenette Jelks will fight to keep.

"We are dedicated; we are seniors, and we love to respect each other. And it's a lot of love," Jelks said.

The 21 DFSS senior centers in Chicago are free of cost to anyone who meets the eligibility requirements, and they are open Monday through Friday.