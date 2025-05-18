3 police officers shot in southern Illinois, suspect in custody, officials say

Three police officers were shot Saturday in Fairview Heights, Illinois near St. Louis, officials said. A suspect is in custody.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Three police officers in southern Illinois were injured in a shooting near St. Louis

The shooting happened around 9:44 p.m. Saturday on Potomac Drive in Fairview Heights, Illinois, police said.

Officials said police officers responded to a call about a suspicious person and the incident turned violent.

Three officers were shot during the incident. One is in critical condition.

Two additional officers were hurt in a scuffle while arresting the suspect, police said.

Fairview Heights police continue to investigate.