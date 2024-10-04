SW Side train burglary suspects arrested after search in Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several suspects in a train burglary on the Southwest Side were taken into custody Thursday night after a chase into the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal.

Police responded to a call by railroad police for assistance at about 10:48 p.m. in the 3700-block of South Pulaski Road.

Four male suspects fled the scene, with two of them fleeing into the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Cana, police said.

The CPD Marine Unit, K9 units and a helicopter assisted in the search for the suspects, with three of them being taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating and charges are pending, police said.

