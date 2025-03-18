Spring Gardening Checklist: Get your yard ready for the season

Spring officially arrives this Thursday, and for many, it's the perfect time to start transforming your garden into a blooming masterpiece. It's time to say goodbye to winter and embrace the season with a fresh gardening to-do list.

To help you get started, Jennifer Brennan, our go-to gardening expert from Chalet Home and Garden in Wilmette, joined us to share the ultimate Spring Gardening Checklist.

Here are some key tips to prep your garden for a season of growth:

Early Bloomers: Plant those early-blooming flowers and shrubs to bring color to your yard as soon as the weather warms up.

Get Ready for Summer: Start preparing your garden beds and plan for summer planting.

Pot Those Bulbs Early: Get ahead of the game by potting bulbs indoors, so they're ready to go once the temperatures rise.

Protect Your Plants: Keep your garden safe from any late-season frosts and pests that might cause damage.

Spring Clean-Up: Clear out dead foliage and debris to give your plants room to grow.

Lawn Care Prep: It's never too early to start planning lawn care, even if it's just prepping the soil and checking for any early signs of growth.

For more expert advice, Jennifer Brennan from Chalet Home and Garden is the go-to source this spring, click here to connect.