South suburban property owner finally gets house back, says squatters lived in his home for months

THORNTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A homeowner in the south suburbs finally has his house back after alleged squatters moved into his home and wouldn't leave.

It's been six months since the man has been inside his property, and he showed the ABC7 I-Team the damage that was left behind.

Thornton homeowner Mark Goodman' is just one of several people who have called the I-Team for help after strangers moved into their homes and refused to leave.

In Goodman's case, he's been trying to get alleged squatters out since December of last year. They're gone now, but the damage nearly left him in tears.

"They left it an absolute mess," Goodman said. "They've destroyed the house. It needs at least $25,000."

Goodman is glad that the family who moved into his property is gone, but he is not celebrating.

"Why? Because now I need money to fix the house, and it's going to take several months for me to put it on the market," Goodman said.

The Thornton homeowner called the I-Team after discovering alleged squatters and their pit bull inside his property. He said they have been there since December.

Goodman said police wouldn't remove or arrest them, because under Illinois' current law, squatting cases are a civil matter. So, he had to take them to court, and after six months they were finally ordered out.

"The way the law is right now, if any one of us were to go on vacation and someone says they have proof that they live there, a lease, a sales contract that was forged, it's your word against theirs," Goodman said.

Goodman was hesitant to show ABC7's viewers just how bad his home was left, but he decided to let the I-Team inside so people can see exactly what he's facing.

"I wanted you to actually see the raw state," Goodman said. "I don't know how people can actually do this."

ABC7 saw not one, but two doors ripped off the hinges, along with clothing, furniture, dishes, droppings from the dog, trash and other objects left behind.

Goodman said what will cost him the most are the copper pipes used for plumbing, which he said were all stolen.

"They just ripped it," Goodman said. "You can see right where they cut it off."

So what can be done so that something like this doesn't happen to you?

In Springfield, the Illinois House and Senate passed legislation known as the "Squatter Bill," which would allow police to remove squatters from someone's property the moment the rightful owner can prove it is theirs.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker would have to sign the bill for it to become law---it's currently on the governor's desk.

"Governor Pritzker... you should sign that law immediately please, to protect homeowners from this experience," Goodman said.

The I-Team asked Governor Pritzker's team if they had any indication if he will be signing the Illinois "Squatter Bill" into law. His team said they have not established a timetable for it yet.

As for the people who were living inside the Thornton home, they previously told the I-Team they met someone online, paid in a cashier's check and signed a lease, but they would not show the lease. ABC7 has not heard back from them since.

The I-Team has also heard from homeowners on the South Side of Chicago, Evergreen Park, Hazel Crest, Tinley Park.

How to protect your home from squatters:

- Install cameras on your property, whether it's occupied or vacant. Police can usually remove illegal occupants if they catch them in the act of a break-in.

- Ask neighbors to check in on vacant property, that includes homes that are for sale.

- Weigh the pros and cons of "for sale" signs when putting a home on the market. It could potentially attract squatters or bad actors.