IL House unanimously passes 'Squatter Bill,' allowing police to remove trespassers faster

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois House unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 1563, known as the Squatter Bill on Wednesday

The proposed law makes it easier for police to remove squatters from someone's home, bypassing the months-long eviction process.

Previously, squatters were allowed to stay at the property during the court process to get them out.

If the bill becomes law, it would differentiate squatters from tenants, making it easier for property owners to regain control of their home.

It now goes to the governor's desk for approval.

The law comes as an ABC7 I-team investigation uncovered multiple alleged squatting cases in the Chicago area.

Ealier this month, a woman was arrested and charged for allegedly squatting in a Chicago home. The woman showed the home owners so-called mortgage documents to prove that she bought the home. However, police said she used a fake name.

