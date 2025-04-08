14-year-old St. Charles boy killed, sister injured in Indiana crash on way home from spring break

A St. Charles, Illinois man is remembering his son, 14-year-old Jordan Laskowski, who was killed in car crash northwest of Indianapolis, Indiana.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban man is remembering his son, who was killed in a crash while on his way home from spring break.

This crash happened Friday, northwest of Indianapolis.

St. Charles 14-year-old Jordan Laskowski was killed, and his 12-year-old sister was hurt.

Jordan's father says his son was his best friend.

"He was just like me," said Scott Laskowski. "Loves sports. Huge, die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. His name is Jordan. Michael Jordan was my hero growing up, so, that's why I named him.

Jordan's mother, grandmother and 8-year-old sister were also in the car, but were not seriously hurt.