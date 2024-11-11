St. Ignatius Prep girls cross-country team make history with state championship win

Saint Ignatius College Prep's student athletes become the first high school in the city to win a girls cross country state championship.

St. Ignatius Prep girls cross-country team win state championship Saint Ignatius College Prep's student athletes become the first high school in the city to win a girls cross country state championship.

St. Ignatius Prep girls cross-country team win state championship Saint Ignatius College Prep's student athletes become the first high school in the city to win a girls cross country state championship.

St. Ignatius Prep girls cross-country team win state championship Saint Ignatius College Prep's student athletes become the first high school in the city to win a girls cross country state championship.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saint Ignatius College Prep's student athletes become the first high school in the city to win a girls cross country state championship.

The team received a hard-earned applause on Monday morning after returning from the competition.

"To be the very first group to climb a mountain in itself, this group has become trailblazers themselves for the state and for our school, so we're so proud of them," Athletic Director Mike Hurley said.

DePaul College Prep took second place. Meanwhile third place when to a Chatham school.

"I still can't really believe that it happened. It hasn't really sunk in yet," freshman Greta Sheaffer said.

The win marked the largest margin of victory, for boys and girls, for any IHSA state championship meet this season.

"I think it's because we do all the little things right and our team works just so hard in general, everyone is supporting each other," freshman Ally Shutler said.

Head coach Matt Haffner said it's no surprise the girls took home the trophy.

An unforgettable moment in Peoria this weekend for senior Lizeth Montes.

"I've been able to see how much the team is grown since my freshman year," Montes said.

This marked the school's fourth state championship joining girls water polo and boy's golf.

