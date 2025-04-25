'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' celebrates milestone at TCM Classic Film Festival

George Lucas made an appearance at the festival, which runs through Sunday

LOS ANGELES -- "I am your father."

Those four words from Darth Vader are the most well-known in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and possibly the entire galaxy!

"The Empire Strikes Back" turns 45 this year and celebrated this milestone by kicking off the TCM Classic Film festival in Los Angeles at its opening night screening.

"And George Lucas invented all of this. It all came out of his imagination. So he is a modern day Aesop," film historian Leonard Maltin told On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio.

"The world that George Lucas created, and he's actually not the only one to do it, but his might be the most extravagant and it is certainly the best known," said TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

This year's festival is celebrating several anniversaries. "Cinderella" is 75, "Oklahoma" is 70, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is 50, "Babe" is 30 and so is "Clueless."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be a part of something that people have loved so much and continue to love and that brings them joy, that has made them laugh and it's amazing," said "Clueless" star Elisa Donovan.

There are some 80 films in the festival that will play through Sunday, along with conversations and presentations.

"People are always interested in seeing something they didn't know before. And you get such an opportunity to learn about films that are really old but are new to you," said TCM host Jaqueline Stewart.

"This brings me more joy than anything. And I'm a joyless person. This brings me so much joy," said actor and comedian Mario Cantone.

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" is streaming on Disney+.

