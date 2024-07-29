WATCH LIVE

Oswego man identified in deadly fall at Starved Rock State Park, LaSalle County Coroner says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, July 29, 2024 4:40PM
Person dies after falling at Starved Rock State Park: Illinois DNR
A person is dead after a fall at Starved Rock State Park. The state DNR said the incident was reported Saturday at Illinois Canyon in the park.

LA SALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after falling at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.

The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m. at Illinois Canyon in the park. Police remained on the scene into Saturday evening.

38-year-old Albert Cramer of Oswego was identified as the man who died, according to the LaSalle County Coroner.

What caused the fall was not immediately clear, and ABC7 is working to find out more about the victim.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected in his death.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

