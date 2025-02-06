State and Lake Chicago Tavern shares Turkey Pot Pie recipe on Cooking up a Storm

State and Lake Chicago Tavern Chef Steve Chiappetti shared his Turkey Pot Pie recipe on Cooking up a Storm Thursday. The restaurant is in the Loop.

State and Lake Chicago Tavern Chef Steve Chiappetti shared his Turkey Pot Pie recipe on Cooking up a Storm Thursday. The restaurant is in the Loop.

State and Lake Chicago Tavern Chef Steve Chiappetti shared his Turkey Pot Pie recipe on Cooking up a Storm Thursday. The restaurant is in the Loop.

State and Lake Chicago Tavern Chef Steve Chiappetti shared his Turkey Pot Pie recipe on Cooking up a Storm Thursday. The restaurant is in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week wraps up this weekend.

ABC7 Chicago was Cooking up a Storm with another must-try spot Thursday.

State and Lake Chicago Tavern was in the kitchen.

They're a cozy, yet modern, spot, dishing out elevated American comfort food in the Loop.

SEE ALSO: Eden shares 'four star mushroom stracci' on Cooking up a Storm for Chicago Restuarant Week

Not only are they serving up delicious bites for restaurant week, they're also part of Chicago Theatre Week.

Chef Steve Chiappetti showed off one of their featured dishes.

Turkey Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping Recipe:

- 1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted (approximately 10.5 ounces)

- 1 cup milk

- 1 cup frozen peas, cooked

- 1 tablespoon chopped pimiento

- 2 cups cubed cooked turkey

- 3/4 cup sifted all-purpose flour

- 3/4 cup cornmeal

- 2 teaspoons baking powder

- 3/4 teaspoon salt

- 1/4 cup shortening

- 1 egg, lightly beaten

- 3/4 cup milk

Preparation

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, heat soup, milk, peas, pimiento and turkey. Transfer to a shallow, 2-quart baking dish. Mix together flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Cut in shortening. Mix egg and milk together; add to dry ingredients and mix well with a fork.

Pour over turkey mixture. Bake at 425 for 20 to 25 minutes.

Serves 4.