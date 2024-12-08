Man facing arson charges for fire that injured 2 outside Lincoln Park Zoo's Cafe Brauer: CPD

A Lincoln Park fire outside Cafe Brauer left a Chicago Fire Department firefighter and one other person with minor injuries on Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Schiller Park man is facing arson charges in connection with a Lincoln Park Zoo fire that broke out last month.

Stephen Habel, 46, is facing felony counts of aggravated arson and arson for the Nov. 22 fire.

The fire broke out in a shed outside the zoo's historic event space, Cafe Brauer.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene around 4 a.m., and firefighters said a propane tank had been opened.

