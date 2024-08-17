"Next Stop: Chicago" to amplify marginalized voices during Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gertie, a civic and cultural agency expanding Chicago's creative economy, will present a series of public art activations by community-based organizations, leading up to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22.

Founded by Abby Pucker, Gertie has awarded more than $400,000 in grants to seven community-led projects along the Chicago Transit Authority's Green Line (which connects Chicago's West and South Side to downtown), examining the nature of infrastructure and its importance for historically marginalized communities, especially post-pandemic.

Next Stop: Chicago showcases the ways in which the arts, alongside the beautification of and investment in infrastructure, drives economic growth. The initiative's public activations aim to call attention to organizations whose placemaking work is revitalizing gathering spaces outside of work and home (known as "third spaces") post-pandemic, and represent the vital contributions creative small businesses make by employing artists that keep communities vibrant. Vic Mensa, rapper and actor on The Chi, will host a series of short videos on the project that will live on Gertie's social channels and website.

"Gertie organized Next Stop: Chicago to amplify artist and community voices spanning Chicago's vast network of neighborhoods at this historic political moment, when there is a global spotlight on the city," says Pucker. "Next Stop: Chicago is designed to highlight the important intersection of infrastructure and the arts through installations and programs that address resource allocation and infrastructure inequity-an issue that has disproportionately impacted Black and brown people in this city. This problem won't be solved with a one-size-fits-all approach, and requires collaboration and creativity across sectors to ensure our city thrives at its highest level."