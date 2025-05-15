Chicago area students to present ideas to help stop gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students from across Chicago are sharing their ideas to help stop gun violence.

The program is called Together Towards Peace. It began as a result of the Highland Park parade shooting to help young people turn pain into action.

Steven Rosado with Praxis Institute and Zandria Parker, a student at Noble Baker College Prep joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the program.

Parker explained that the group has come up with solutions involving lawmakers.

The teen group created a PSA-style short film discussing the impact of gun violence in Chicago.

The program has been in Noble's Baker College Prep, DRW College Prep, Highland Park High School and Roosevelt High School for five months.

The final projects will be displayed at the Together Towards Peace Culminating Event.

The event will be held at 1 N. State Street, 11th floor in Chicago from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.