Students at McNair Elementary School on West Side get holiday pop-up surprise

Grocery chain Meijer surprised students and staff at McNair School of Excellence Tuesday with a pop-up event filled with toys.

Grocery chain Meijer surprised students and staff at McNair School of Excellence Tuesday with a pop-up event filled with toys.

Grocery chain Meijer surprised students and staff at McNair School of Excellence Tuesday with a pop-up event filled with toys.

Grocery chain Meijer surprised students and staff at McNair School of Excellence Tuesday with a pop-up event filled with toys.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grocery chain Meijer surprised students and staff at McNair School of Excellence Tuesday with a pop-up event filled with toys and a visit from the big man!

Christmas arrived early at McNair Elementary School. Students and teachers receiving a surprise that they will never forget and putting them in the holiday spirit.

With the help of Meijer, the Daisie Foundation brought presents to teachers and all 332 students at McNair Elementary.

The non-profit organization reaches under resourced communities in Chicago and across the country.

Its holiday surprises is just one way it gives back.

"This was actually a nomination from CPD," Julie Hightower, executive board president of the Daisie Foundation, said. "We asked what school should we partner with and McNair was mentioned and we said 'OK let's meet with the principal, let's pull this off.'"

"Just thinking about the times right now, groceries are expensive everything is so high right now," McNair Principal Benetrice Whitfield said. "And our student get to experience this. This has never happened before."

The Daisie Foundation plans on stopping at one more Chicago public school within the next couple of days. They expect to surprise 1,800 children with gifts.