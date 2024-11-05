24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
16-year-old boy, man shot to death in Summit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 1:40AM
SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in southwest suburban Summit.

It happened just after 10:20 p.m. Friday night near Hanover Street and 73rd Court.

Argo Community High School identified the victim as one of its students, Jaydin Bahena.

Police also found a 34-year-old man in a nearby vehicle, who had also been shot. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

He was not immediately identified.

While police haven't released details on the shooting, the school said Bahena was "an unnecessary victim of violence, caught in the wrong place at the wrong time."

He was described as having a kind heart and vibrant personality.

The school has made grief counselors available to students.

Summit police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

