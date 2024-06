The 6-3 opinion came from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Supreme Court rules in favor of Jan. 6 defendant in dispute over obstruction charge

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a a former Pennsylvania police officer charged for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol attack, saying a felony obstruction charge was improperly applied in his case.

The 6-3 opinion came from Chief Justice John Roberts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.