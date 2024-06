Supreme Court upholds federal ban on firearms for domestic violence offenders

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal ban on firearms for domestic violence offenders.

The 8-1 opinion was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts. Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

