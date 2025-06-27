Supreme Court upholds online age verification for porn sites

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that a Texas law that mandated websites with "sexual material harmful to minors" have age verification is constitutional.

The court's conservative judges ruled 6-3.

An adult entertainment industry trade group challenged a 2023 Texas law that sites with more than a third of content containing "sexual material harmful to minors" must receive electronic proof that a patron is 18 or older.

The law requires users to provide digital ID, government-issued ID or other commercially reasonable verification methods, such as a facial scan or credit card transaction data.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.