Suspect ID'd, booked after crashing car through gate at Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home, police say

LOS ANGELES -- A man has been identified and booked for felony vandalism after he crashed through the front gate outside Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home, authorities said Tuesday.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, has not been formally charged in the case, the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News. The L.A. County district attorney's office is expected to decide which charges to file after the LAPD submits its case in the next few days.

ABC News has learned law enforcement is treating the case as a possible stalking investigation. Investigators have reviewed multiple online posts believed to be from the suspect that reference the actress, sources said.

On Monday afternoon, Carwyle was initially described as a 70-year-old man by a 911 caller and in a police radio broadcast. It was unclear what led to the discrepancy between his reported age and his actual age.

According to law enforcement with knowledge of the case, Carwyle's booking was delayed while he was taken to a hospital complaining of back pain from hitting the gate. Whether he was targeting the former "Friends" actress remained under investigation.

Investigators said the crash appeared to be intentional but the motive was unknown. The LAPD's Threat Management Unit was working to determine the reason he slammed into the gate.

Police confirmed that Aniston was home at the time of the incident.

Police said a man crashed through the front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled Carwyle out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

Sources close to the investigation told ABC News that they are looking into Carwyle's background, adding that he has a minor criminal history.