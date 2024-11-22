24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
SUV wanted in connection with robberies in Avondale, Belmont Gardens: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 22, 2024 6:07PM
An SUV is wanted in connection with Chicago robberies that happened at Belmont and Milwaukee in Avondale and on George near Kostner in Belmont Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert after a pair of Northwest Side robberies happened on the evening of Oct. 15.

One person was robbed at Belmont and Milwaukee in Avondale. The other robbery happened on George Street near Kostner in Belmont Gardens.

In each case, the robbers arrived in a white SUV, pictured in the player above, and stole money and cellphones from the victims before taking off.

The suspects are described as men between 25 and 30 years old.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P24-5-061.

