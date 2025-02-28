Sweet potatoes take center stage at BIBIBOP for National Sweet Potato Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February is National Sweet Potato Month, and while many of us are used to enjoying this nutritious root vegetable as a side dish or in dessert pies, one Chicago fast-casual restaurant is making sweet potatoes the star of the show.

BIBIBOP, known for its healthy, customizable bowls, is taking sweet potatoes to the next level by incorporating them into their popular sweet potato noodles. Jun Kim, Catering Manager at BIBIBOP, stopped ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the restaurant's innovative use of sweet potatoes as the foundation for main dishes.

"Sweet potatoes aren't just delicious, they're really good for you," Kim says. "Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they're a great option for anyone looking for a healthy meal."

BIBIBOP's sweet potato noodles are just one of the many menu items that offer a fresh and nutritious twist on fast-casual dining. From gluten-free options to customizable bowls, BIBIBOP focuses on providing healthier alternatives for every dietary need.

"What kind of food do you serve at BIBIBOP?" Kim explains that the restaurant offers a variety of ingredients from grains to proteins, allowing guests to create a bowl packed with flavor and nutrition.

"We're also gluten-friendly," Kim adds, emphasizing the restaurant's commitment to accommodating a variety of dietary restrictions.

For those looking to try something new, BIBIBOP has also introduced some exciting additions to its menu this year, including fresh, seasonal options. And with locations throughout the Chicago area, it's easier than ever to find a BIBIBOP near you.

BIBIBOP's sweet potato-inspired dishes are perfect for those who want to try something different, delicious, and healthy. The restaurant's commitment to fresh, customizable meals and their innovative take on sweet potatoes shows that this versatile vegetable can be much more than a side dish.

So, as National Sweet Potato Month comes to a close, why not explore the world of sweet potatoes in a whole new way? Visit BIBIBOP to try their popular sweet potato noodles, and see how sweet potatoes can be the star of your next meal.