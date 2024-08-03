Swim Across America: Swimmers fight cancer with Lake Michigan open swim

Dozens of people are taking on Lake Michigan and helping fight cancer through Swim Across America.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of people are taking a dip in Lake Michigan Saturday morning for a Swim Across America.

The two-mile open water swim starts at Ohio Street Beach. It's followed by a one-mile and half-mile swim.

In its 30 years of making waves to fight cancer, Swim Across America Chicago has been instrumental in raising more than $5 million for cancer research.

SWA partnered with Rush University's Anderson Cancer Center in 2012 as its local beneficiary.

Since then, the swim has donated $2 million to Rush to support early-stage cancer research and clinical trials for a variety of cancers.

Organizers said it's a tradition they continue each year to re-invest into this community.

"We've had swimmers that have been participating for every year since we started in 1994," said event director Alyse Mauro Mason. "So this a true event of family and community and there's nothing more special than a swimming community and a cancer community."

They have a one-day goal to raise $300,000.

