Vote for your favorite Chicago taqueria at Lakeview Taco Fest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bring your appetites to Lakeview for some of the best tacos Chicago has to offer.

The 11th Annual Lakeview Taco Fest will be held Sept. 7-8 at 3500 N. Southport Ave. between Addison and Roscoe.

Whether you prefer taco shells filled with traditional chicken, steak, chorizo and beef or stuffed with imaginative ingredients such as mushrooms, seafood, goat and duck, this fest is a wildly popular fixture to the Windy City's food scene.

Fourteen local eateries will challenge themselves to make the tastiest tacos. The fest also features margaritas, tequila seltzers, beer and sangria for sale.

There are two music stages, crowd-pleasing Luche Libre Mexican wrestlers (5 p.m. daily at Southport & Cornelia), activities for kids, and visitors can text vote for Chicago's "Best Taco."

Sample tasty tacos from the city's top vendors such as Tuco & Blondie, Beat Kitchen, Taqueria La Ciudad, Taqueria Arceo, La Cebollita Grill, Enrique's Place, Banges Mexican Food, El Campeon, Prime Tacos, Carnitas Roldan and last year's People's Choice Winner Tikki Masala Taco House by Tandoor Char House.

Try these new vendors: Antique Taco, Iztatl Cocina Mexicana and Teotihuacán Mexican Cafe & Restaurant.

Also, vendors compete for the esteemed "Critics Choice Best Taco" award on Saturday, which will be presented on the Luche Libre stage at 4:45 pm.

A $10 donation is suggested. For more information, visit https://chicagoevents.com/event/lakeview-taco-fest/

Music acts include:



South Stage Entertainment at Roscoe

Saturday:

11:30 a.m. - Mariachi Los Palmeros

1 p.m.- Jessie's Girl

3 p.m. - Second Hand Soul Band

4:45 p.m. - Critics' Choice Best Taco Award (Luche Libre stage)

5:30 p.m. - Stache!

8:15 p.m. - Michael McDermott & The Arsonists

Sunday:

11:30 a.m. - Mariachi Los Palmeros

1 p.m. - The 77 Solution

2:30 p.m. - Pino Farina Band

4:30 p.m. - Hello Weekend

6:45 p.m. - People's Choice Best Taco Award

7 p.m. - Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press

North Stage Entertainment at Addison

Saturday:

1 p.m. - School of Rock

2:30 p.m. - Fletcher Rockwell

4 p.m. - Soul Sacrifice: A Santana Tribute

6 p.m. - Anthem's Grand Illusion: A Styx Tribute

8 p.m. - Kashmir

Sunday:

11:30 a.m. - XOCHI

1 p.m. - Chicago Latin Groove

3 p.m. - The Gingers

5 p.m. - iPop

7:30 p.m. - Boy Band Review