Authorities search for answers in deadly New York City tourist helicopter crash

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway into the helicopter crash that killed six people -- among them a family of Spanish tourists -- when the craft plunged into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday.

Overnight, recovery crews began lifting wreckage from the Hudson with the investigation already underway.

The wreckage of a helicopter is removed from the water after crashing into the Hudson River, in the Newport neighborhood of Jersey City, New Jersey, on April 10, 2025. Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

The probe is being led by the Jersey City Police Department, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop told ABC News, with the involvement of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children -- aged 4, 5 and 11 years old -- have been identified as victims in the crash. Also killed was the pilot, aged 36, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The pilot is yet to be publicly identified.

The chopper -- which was operated by the New York Helicopter Tours company -- fell into the Hudson River by Lower Manhattan in New York City on Thursday afternoon, officials said during a press briefing.

"We are devastated," a representative of company told ABC News. "My staff hasnt stopped crying."

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. off the coast of River Drive in Hoboken, New Jersey, just over 15 minutes after it departed from the Wall St. Heliport. The helicopter reached the George Washington Bridge before turning south and crashing, officials said during the briefing.

The chopper -- identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Bell 206 helicopter -- was on its sixth flight of the day. It was found upside-down in the 50-degree water when rescuers arrived at the scene, which was closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, according to sources.

Video from the crash showed the chopper plunging into the water without a tail rotor or a main rotor blade. Officials said it hit the water inverted.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters that four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others later succumbed to their injuries, she said.

Jersey City Medical Center, where the passengers were transported after the crash, tried as hard as they could to save the injured, Fulop told ABC News.

Fulop said the city has had concerns about the air traffic over the Hudson before and is hoping this brings more attention to their safety concerns.

"Our hearts go out to the family and those on board," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during the Thursday briefing.

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Thursday evening, calling the crash "terrible" and saying that the footage of the accident is "horrendous."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a post to X that the news was "devastating." He added, "Five Spaniards from the same family, three of them children, and the pilot have lost their lives. An unimaginable tragedy."

Dani Horbiak told ABC News she watched the helicopter "fall out of the sky" from her apartment window.

"I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river," she said.

"I was walking by and the helicopter went down at a 45-degree angle," Eric Campoverde told ABC News. "Big splash -- it was very scary."

"It sounded like a sonic boom," a witness told New York ABC station WABC. He said he saw the "helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off."

Another witness told WABC, "One propeller broke into pieces."

ABC News' Leah Sarnoff and Erin Murtha contributed to this report.