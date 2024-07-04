WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New photos released in the search of missing Chicago woman Taylor Casey

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 4, 2024 10:46AM
New photos released in the search of missing Taylor Casey
Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New photos revealed on Thursday show where a Chicago woman was staying before she disappeared in the Bahamas.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Taylor Casey was last seen June 19 at a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

The new photos show clothes, books and other items inside Casey's tent.

Casey's mother traveled to the retreat last week, but said her visit was "deeply unsettling."

"I just felt like they didn't care. They didn't care at all," Seymore said.

Now the family is calling on the FBI to step in, saying without their support, they may never know what happened to her.

READ ALSO | Family of Taylor Casey calling on FBI to help find Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW