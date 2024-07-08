WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Taylor Casey update: Bahamas police found Chicago woman's phone under 50+ feet of water

41-year-old last seen June 19 on Paradise Island

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 8, 2024 11:13PM
Missing Chicago woman's phone found under 50+ feet of water in Bahamas
Bahamas police said they found the phone of Taylor Casey, a missing Chicago woman, under 50+ feet of water after her yoga retreat disappearance.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police in the Bahamas gave an update Monday on a missing Chicago woman.

Bahamas police previously said they had found the cellphone of 41-year-old Taylor Casey.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

On Monday, they revealed they had found it under 50-plus feet of water, and both Bahamian and U.S. authorities have been unsuccessful in getting information from it.

Casey was last seen June 19 on Paradise Island. She was in the Bahamas for a yoga retreat.

SEE ALSO: Family of Taylor Casey calling on FBI to help find Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas

Police also said Monday that dogs picked up on a scent from the yoga tent during their search, but it ultimately did not lead to anything.

Casey's mother traveled to the retreat after her daughter's disappearance, but said her visit was "deeply unsettling."

"I just felt like they didn't care. They didn't care at all," Colette Seymore said.

The family is calling on the FBI to step in, saying, without their support, they may never know what happened to her.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW