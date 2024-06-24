Tuxedoed Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift onstage at Wembley Stadium show

LONDON -- Swifties were treated to a big surprise at Sunday's Taylor Swift concert in London.
She brought out a special guest - boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Fans cheered at Wembley Stadium as the NFL star graced the stage in a tuxedo and a top hat, carrying Swift on to the stage.
He joined Swift for her outfit change for her song "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" - now part of her "Eras Tour."
This is the first time Kelce has ever joined Swift onstage - and he even went all-out with some of his own dance moves.