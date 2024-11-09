Teacher's aide arrested for battery of child at Matteson elementary school, police say

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A teacher's aide was arrested Friday at an elementary school in the south suburbs after she allegedly endangered the life of a young student.

The incident happened just before the school day ended at Marya Yates Elementary School in Matteson, police told ABC7.

The suspect, a 26-year-old woman who works as a teacher's aide at the school, allegedly grabbed a 10-year-old male student who was running in the hallway, Matteson police said.

A news release from Matteson police read the student was allegedly "slung to the ground. The teacher's aide dragged the child approximately 20 feet into a classroom. She dropped the child partially in the doorway. The aide used her foot to forcefully nudge the child into the room while trying to close the door. She was unsuccessful so she entered the room and again used her foot to nudge the child further into the room so that she could close the door."

After the student made a complaint, school officials reviewed the security footage of the incident.

The teacher's aide was arrested by the School Resource Officer from the Matteson Police Department, police said. Charges are pending for Battery and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.

The child was not injured in the incident, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

