DMV text message scams surging in Chicago area, nationwide, cybersecurity experts warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new wave of scam texts is hitting phones across the Chicago area and nationwide.

The ABC7 I-Team is investigating the incredible increase in the intimidating messages.

The I-Team looked into tollway scam texts. Now, there is a huge surge in DMV scam texts. They're threatening to suspend people's licenses unless they pay up. It's all fake and designed to steal from victims.

The texts look official. They claim to be from the "DMV," warning scam victims that they owe money for a ticket or driver's license and "driving privileges" will be suspended. But, it's all a scam.

Karin Zilberstein with the cybersecurity company Guardio said its experts found a 773% spike in the DMV scam texts at the beginning of June.

"They are hitting hard," Zilberstein said. "We are actually seeing the birth of a new scam."

However, DMVs don't collect ticket fines. City and village offices do.

"Some are talking about traffic violations," Zilberstein said. "Another one is unpaid vehicle registration. All sorts of excuses to invite people to pay for something."

The texts can also threaten victims with a "suspended vehicle registration." The links on the texts go to fake websites that look like official government pages.

Guardio provided the I-Team with some examples, including a fake Illinois site.

"It just looks like it's a .gov link, but if you look really carefully, that's not exactly .gov," Zilberstein said. "It's .gov with a dash, and a bunch of other stuff."

Once victim's click, their data is also up for grabs.

But scammers don't only want money, they want information.

"The most important piece of information they want is your credit card details, but other information is useful too... to be used for further scamming," Zilberstein said.