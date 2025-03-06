Tollway scam texts flooding phones across US, especially in Chicago area

Tollway scam texts are flooding phones across the US, but especially in the Chicago, Illinois area. It's affecting I-PASS users.

Tollway scam texts are flooding phones across the US, but especially in the Chicago, Illinois area. It's affecting I-PASS users.

Tollway scam texts are flooding phones across the US, but especially in the Chicago, Illinois area. It's affecting I-PASS users.

Tollway scam texts are flooding phones across the US, but especially in the Chicago, Illinois area. It's affecting I-PASS users.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 Chicago I-Team has a warning about tollway scams inundating phones recently.

Tech security experts said the tollway texts are a problem nationwide, but they are hitting the Chicago area even harder.

The texts are flooding the phones of ABC7 employees.

The scam text says you have an "I-PASS Toll Violation Notice: This is a final reminder regarding an outstanding toll balance on your account."

The text then asks you to click a link to pay, but if you look closely at the link, it's not an Illinois Tollway link; it's fake.

"You'll get a text that will say something like, you have been tracked using a road that requires a toll, and, if you don't pay this immediately, your driving privileges will be suspended," said Steve Grobman, chief technology officer for McAfee. "The scammers know. Most people drive, or a lot of people drive, and they drive on roads that require payment of tolls."

RELATED: Tollway scam alert: Phishing text schemes getting drivers to pay bogus fees

Grobman says his team of security experts monitor all of the different threats hitting phones and inboxes, and the tollway scam is at the top of the list right now.

"The toll one is very rampant now. We're getting reports from our customers that are seeing these, that this is very, very active really, across the United States, but in in your local community, especially," Grobman said.

If you do click on the fake link, scammers can install malware on your device. If you give up payment information, the criminals can charge your credit or debit card.

The Illinois Tollway website is also warning drivers, saying the texts are not legitimate.

The Illinois Tollway said if you do receive a billing text, you should check your account online independently, without clicking on links sent to you.

You can also call the tollway's customer service center at 1-800-UC-IPASS.