REO Speedwagon singer Terry Luttrell recovering after downstate crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- REO Speedwagon singer Terry Luttrell is recovering after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel on Interstate 57 downstate on Sunday morning.

The 78-year-old told The News Gazette that the rock group had just played a farewell show in their hometown of Champaign, Illinois.

He says he was headed to St. Louis for business and had not gotten enough sleep. The crash happened while he was heading south near Arcola.

The musician says his car was totaled, but that he will be OK.