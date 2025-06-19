24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
REO Speedwagon singer Terry Luttrell recovering after downstate crash on I-57

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 19, 2025 5:33PM
REO Speedwagon singer Terry Luttrell is recovering after a car crash on I-57 near Arcola, Illinois.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- REO Speedwagon singer Terry Luttrell is recovering after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel on Interstate 57 downstate on Sunday morning.

The 78-year-old told The News Gazette that the rock group had just played a farewell show in their hometown of Champaign, Illinois.

He says he was headed to St. Louis for business and had not gotten enough sleep. The crash happened while he was heading south near Arcola.

The musician says his car was totaled, but that he will be OK.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
