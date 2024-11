Tesla issues recall for 2,400 Cybertrucks for issue that could cause loss of power

The Cybertruck recall is over a faulty part that could cause the vehicle to lose power, impacting the wheels.

For the sixth time this year, Tesla has issued a recall on its Cybertrucks.

This time, it's over a faulty part that could cause the vehicle to lose power, impacting the wheels.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall applies to more than 2,400 Cybertrucks built between Nov. 6, 2023 and July 30, 2024.

Tesla says it isn't aware of any accidents, injuries or deaths related to the issue.