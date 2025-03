46K Tesla Cybertrucks being recalled because part can fall off, causing a potential road hazard

Thousands of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are being recalled for a faulty trim panel.

Thousands of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are being recalled for a faulty trim panel.

Thousands of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are being recalled for a faulty trim panel.

Thousands of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are being recalled for a faulty trim panel.

Elon Musk's car company needs to make some repairs.

Just over 46,000 Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are being recalled.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the stainless-steel exterior trim panel can detach and fall off the truck, causing a potential road hazard.

This recall is for Cybertrucks built between November 2023 and February 2025.

Owners of affected vehicles can have the rail assembly repaired at no cost.