Man arrested for 'sextorting' Naperville teen, posing as teenage girl online, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Texas man was arrested after police said he extorted a suburban teenager and threatened to share explicit photos.

The incident was reported in February 2023, Naperville police said.

The male teenager told police he sent explicit photos of himself to, what he believed, was a 16-year-old girl. The "girl" then threatened to publicly release the photos unless he gave her money.

Naperville police said the teenager sent the suspect the money, but kept demanding more cash.

After investigating, police found that Cody D. Ratliff, 39, of Kerrville, Texas was allegedly posing as the teenager girl.

On February 9, 2025, police arrested the Texas man and charged him with intimidation, a Class 3 felony. He was transported to the DuPage County Jail.

"This is called sextortion," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. "27 incidents of sextortion have been reported to our department in the last two years, with nearly half of the victims being juveniles. Parents, please talk to your children about their activity online and help them protect them from criminals and sexual predators who use the anonymity of the internet to prey on their victims."

Anyone in a similar situation is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 4250-6666.

